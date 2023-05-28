News
Sunday
May 28
Number of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The number of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijani prisons is constantly increasing instead of releasing them all, Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan says on Twitter.

“Two Armenian servicemen were illegally abducted from the Armenian sovereign territory. So the number of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijani prisons is continuously growing instead of releasing all of them. Azerbaijan must release all Armenian POWs and civilians since they are all illegally kept in Azerbaijani prisons,” he wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
