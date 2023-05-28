Message of Catholicos of All Armenians on Day of First Republic of Armeni

Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II sent a message on the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia.
“From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, we convey our blessings and best wishes to our people around the world on the occasion of Republic Day.
Our people, who survived the Armenian Genocide, with firm faith and spirit, not broken before disasters, built the May victories of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Karakilisa and opened a new bright page in its history since the creation of the first republic.
Today, threats to the security of Armenia and the security of the border areas, the sovereignty of Artsakh, as well as domestic political events have caused deep concern in the homeland, in the lives of all Armenians. Our united struggle, unanimity and determination is the way to resist the steps taken against our Motherland and people, and ambitious pursuits.
Celebrating the memory of the restoration of independence and the proclamation of the First Republic, dear Armenians, let us be inspired by the freedom-loving spirit and deeds of our worthy fathers, reject and remove enmity, hatred and opposition from our lives and strengthen our national unity. Let us be determined to defend the right of our besieged people of Artsakh to self-determination, indestructible peace and dignified life.
We pray that Almighty God will help us overcome the trials before us and forge a bright future for the people and Motherland. May the mercy and grace of our Savior Christ protect all our people in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora,” the message says.