Second Armenia President Robert Kocharyan congratulates on the First Armenia Republic Day

The second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan congratulated on the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia.
"Congratulations on the [First Armenia] Republic Day," he wrote on his Facebook page.
Today, May 28, is the Day of the First Republic of Armenia.
On this day in 1918, in Karakilisa, Bash-Aparan and Sardarapat, Armenian regular forces and volunteers managed to stop the advance of the superior forces of the Turks, stopping their advance and the desire to completely capture Armenia.