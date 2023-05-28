News
Second Armenia President Robert Kocharyan congratulates on the First Armenia Republic Day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan congratulated on the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia.

"Congratulations on the [First Armenia] Republic Day," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Today, May 28, is the Day of the First Republic of Armenia.

On this day in 1918, in Karakilisa, Bash-Aparan and Sardarapat, Armenian regular forces and volunteers managed to stop the advance of the superior forces of the Turks, stopping their advance and the desire to completely capture Armenia.
