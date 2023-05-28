Turkey President Erdoğan: All 85 million people will win May 28 elections

Turkey's 85 million people will win the second round of presidential elections on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, Anadolu reports.
“All who have confidence in the national will, have a dream for our country and feel they belong to these lands will be a winner in the May 28 elections,” Erdoğan said at his Saturday rally in İstanbul.
“Those who, despite all the provocations, do not cast a shadow over the polls, do not ignore the rule of law or legitimacy, and who believe in the changing power of civil politics will be counted as the victors in these elections no matter the results,” added the Turkish President.
Today, on May 28, Turkey is holding a second round of presidential elections after none of candidates passed the 50 percent threshold in the first round two weeks ago.
Erdoğan is facing Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and National Alliance candidate.