Aliyev: We fully restored our territorial integrity

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in Lachin [Berdzor] that Azerbaijan "fully restored its territorial integrity thanks" to the blockade of the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijani media outlets report.
“The first 20 families have settled in Lachin since yesterday, and many more families will arrive by the end of June. At the first stage, about 4,000 people will live in Lachin, and possibly more,” Aliyev said on Sunday in Lachin.
Aliyev did not forget to brag about Azerbaijan's "achievements" in the region made as a result of its aggression against the civilian population of Artsakh.
“The reality in which we live today was formed on the basis of the results obtained in the period after the Second [Artsakh] Karabakh War...
We have increased our political strength, today Azerbaijan is reckoned with. At least, in matters of regional security and development, not a single initiative can be implemented without the consent of Azerbaijan. I speak [at least] in the regional context, but at the same time, Azerbaijan's position is considered important in many global issues,” he said.