ARF Dashnaktsutyun: We are the masters of our homelan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Today, on May 28, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun party is holding a rally under the slogan "We are the masters of our homeland" at the monument to Aram Manukyan with the following message:

“On the occasion of the Republic Day, on May 28, at 4:00 PM, we kindly invite you to attend the event entitled "We are the masters of our homeland" in the square adjacent to the statue of the founder of the First Republic of Armenia, Aram Manukyan.”

On May 28 the Armenian people celebrate the Day of the First Republic. On this day in 1918, in Karakilisa, Bash-Aparan and Sardarapat, Armenian regular forces and volunteers managed to prevent the advance of the superior forces of the Turks, stopping their desire to completely capture Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
