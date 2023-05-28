NATO Chief calls Pristina and Belgrade for dialogue

Pristina and Belgrade must now enter into an EU-led dialogue, as this is the only path to peace and normalization, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.
“Pristina must de-escalate & not take unilateral, destabilising steps,” Stoltenberg tweeted.
On 26 May, Kosovo Serbs and police clashed in northern Kosovo. The Serbs are dissatisfied with the results of the local elections won by the Albanians.
Serbian Minister of Defence Miloš Vučević announced the deployment of units of the Serbian Armed Forces in the direction of the administrative boundary line from Kosovo.