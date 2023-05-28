Armenia Ambassador to Egypt meets Cairo Governor

On May 28, Mr. Hrachya Poladyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Egypt had a meeting with Major General Khaled Abdel Aal, Governor of Cairo.
The interlocutors highly valued the development of the Armenian-Egyptian relations, mentioning the recent high-level reciprocal visits.
The sides discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the capital cities of the two countries, Yerevan and Cairo, as well as touched upon the signing of a friendship and cooperation agreement between the two cities.
During the meeting, Ambassador Hrachya Poladyan informed Major General Khaled Abdel Aal, Governor of Cairo, about the decision of the Municipality of Yerevan on naming one of the squares in Yerevan "Egypt Square".