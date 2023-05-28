Erdoğan re-elected as President of Turkey

According to the voting results of the second round of the presidential elections in Turkey, incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected as the president.
As reported by Turkish OdaTV, as a result of counting votes from 99% of the ballot boxes, Erdoğan won 52% of the votes, with opposing Kılıçdaroğlu receiving 47%.
The second round of presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey were held today, May 28, as neither Erdoğan nor his main rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu won over 50% of the vote in elections on May 14.