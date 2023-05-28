Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Iran presidents are first to congratulate Erdogan

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, were the first to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as the president of Turkey, TASS reports, citing to Erdogan's office.
A little later, Turkish state-funded Anadolu Agency reported that the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, also congratulated the Turkish leader on his re-election, and called Erdogan's re-election "an immutably valuable token of trust " by the Turkish people.
According to the preliminary results of Sunday’s presidential runoff election in Turkey, incumbent Erdogan has been re-elected. After the counting of ballots in 99% of the ballot boxes, Erdogan received has 52% of the votes, whereas the opposition’s candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu—47%, reports Turkish OdaTV.