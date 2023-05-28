News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 29
USD
386.17
EUR
413.78
RUB
4.82
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.17
EUR
413.78
RUB
4.82
Show news feed
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Iran presidents are first to congratulate Erdogan
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Iran presidents are first to congratulate Erdogan
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, were the first to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as the president of Turkey, TASS reports, citing to Erdogan's office.

A little later, Turkish state-funded Anadolu Agency reported that the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, also congratulated the Turkish leader on his re-election, and called Erdogan's re-election "an immutably valuable token of trust " by the Turkish people.

According to the preliminary results of Sunday’s presidential runoff election in Turkey, incumbent Erdogan has been re-elected. After the counting of ballots in 99% of the ballot boxes, Erdogan received has 52% of the votes, whereas the opposition’s candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu—47%, reports Turkish OdaTV.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos