Karabakh ex-state minister: Either you stand in defense of Artsakh or you are against entire Armenian people

Aliyev's statement confirms only one thing: the goal of his strategy is the forcible displacement or the genocide of the people of Artsakh. Former Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Ruben Vardanyan, wrote about this on Facebook, referring to the recent statements made by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev in Berdzor (Lachin).
"This is why I moved to Artsakh and always talked about it. What is the official position of Yerevan in this case? It is no longer possible to continue the demagogy related to the rights of Artsakh Armenians within Azerbaijan. He [i.e., Aliyev] wants to eliminate or treat the Armenians living in Artsakh as slaves. Aliyev's proposed model is a humiliating and dishonorable life with a gun held to our foreheads. (…) We [i.e., the people of Artsakh] will never agree to that. We will fight until the end. The end point is a fragment: either you stand in defense of Artsakh, or you are against the entire Armenian people," Vardanyan wrote.