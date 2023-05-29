2022 budget implementation debates kick off in Armenia parliament committees, PM Pashinyan also in attendance

Preliminary debates on the annual report on the implementation of the state budget for 2022 have started Monday in the standing committees of the National Assembly of Armenia Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend today's session.
On the agenda of today's first session are the debates on the reports by the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Police.
The session expected in the second half of the day will be behind closed doors, the agenda of which is the debates on the performance of the defense and national security spheres.