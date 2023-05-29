Premier: 12.1% economic growth recorded in Armenia in 1st quarter, inflation stabilizing

The tax policy towards large taxpayers has changed considerably. In January-March 2023, compared to January-March 2018, 113.4% more tax was collected from the first thousand large taxpayers; that is, more than twice as much tax was paid, and 91.6% more tax was collected from the first 100 large taxpayers than in the first three months of 2018. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday.

The PM said that high economic growth was recorded in Armenia in the first quarter of this year.

"We have a 12.1 percent GDP growth. This is not the economic activity index, this is the growth of the gross domestic product already calculated, which is 12.1 percent. And the economic activity index in April was 12.1 percent, and inflation—3.2 percent," he said.

Pashinyan added that they observe a certain stabilization of inflation in Armenia.

"As of April, inflation has returned to the indicators predicted and planned by the budget; and we hope that this dynamic will be maintained," the Armenian premier said.