News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 29
USD
386.17
EUR
413.78
RUB
4.82
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.17
EUR
413.78
RUB
4.82
Show news feed
Premier: 12.1% economic growth recorded in Armenia in 1st quarter, inflation stabilizing
Premier: 12.1% economic growth recorded in Armenia in 1st quarter, inflation stabilizing
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The tax policy towards large taxpayers has changed considerably. In January-March 2023, compared to January-March 2018, 113.4% more tax was collected from the first thousand large taxpayers; that is, more than twice as much tax was paid, and 91.6% more tax was collected from the first 100 large taxpayers than in the first three months of 2018. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday.

The PM said that high economic growth was recorded in Armenia in the first quarter of this year.

"We have a 12.1 percent GDP growth. This is not the economic activity index, this is the growth of the gross domestic product already calculated, which is 12.1 percent. And the economic activity index in April was 12.1 percent, and inflation—3.2 percent," he said.

Pashinyan added that they observe a certain stabilization of inflation in Armenia.

"As of April, inflation has returned to the indicators predicted and planned by the budget; and we hope that this dynamic will be maintained," the Armenian premier said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fly Arna launches new direct flights connecting Yerevan to Kuwait
These flights will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays…
 Armenia premier: Traditional agriculture has no future
We have the biggest problem in agriculture because in 2022 we recorded a 0.7 percent decline in this sector…
 PM: Unemployment in Armenia dropped from 15.5% to 13% last year
Compared to 2018, unemployment in 2022 has decreased by 6 percentage points…
 Armenia PM: Tax revenues in 2022 increased by 66.35% compared to 2017, by 53% compared to 2018
In 2022, we recorded 12.6 percent economic growth, which is an unprecedentedly high indicator for the last 15 years…
 Armenia economic activity index up 12.2% in January-April
Thus, Armenia's economy has been in the orbit of double-digit growth for 12 consecutive months already...
 Armenia government gives compensation for construction equipment that came under Azerbaijan control last September
In the amount of 773.3 million drams…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos