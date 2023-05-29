Armenia's Pashinyan: Politico-military situation in our region continues to be quite tense

The year 2022 was marked by aggression towards Armenia, the politico-military situation in our region continues to be quite tense. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday.
"It is related not only to our complicated relations, but also to the processes taking place globally, to the processes taking place in the relations between Russia and Ukraine. Now we are receiving very alarming news from the events taking place on the border of Iran and Afghanistan," Pashinyan added.
The PM noted that Armenia has adopted a peace agenda and a peace strategy, and they are doing their best to implement that agenda.