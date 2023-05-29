Azerbaijan razes to ground Karabakh monument to Armenian victims of Great Patriotic War

The Azerbaijanis have razed to the ground the Glory Memorial, which was built in the Soviet years in Berdzor (Lachin) town of Artsakh, and commemorates the Armenian victims of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Armenian News-NEWS.am learns about this from the Artsakh State Service for the Protection of Historical Environment.

The Glory Memorial of Berdzor was dedicated also to the Armenians who died heroically in the Kashatagh region during the Artsakh War. The names of these heroes are engraved on three walls of this memorial.

The Glory Memorial included three cross-stones. One was dedicated to the Special Regiment during the Great Patriotic War, the other—to the Armenians who had become martyrs for the liberation of Artsakh’s Shushi, and the third—to the late Armenian statesman and Supreme Commander Vazgen Sargsyan.