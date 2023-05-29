News
Monday
May 29
News
Armenia's Pashinyan: Some statements made by Azerbaijan president yesterday are not comprehensible
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan once again announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan were ready to recognize each other's territorial integrity. Pashinyan noted this in his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday.

"A number of statements made by the president of Azerbaijan yesterday are not comprehensible, at least, in this regard. I believe that here both Azerbaijan and international partners should at least explain whether this means renouncing the agreements reached in Brussels," emphasized the Armenian PM.

He told FM Ararat Mirzoyan that he should get the answer to this question from his counterparts.

"The text that was sounded is very close to it, but I don't want to make a comment. I think we need to make additional adjustments here to plan our future actions," said Pashinyan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced Sunday that the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border should be carried out on Baku's terms.

"The delimitation of the borders should be on our terms; that is, on fair terms. The peace treaty [with Armenia] must be based on international norms, the road to Nakhchivan must be open. All representatives of the armed forces of Armenia must be withdrawn from Karabakh. These are our conditions. A peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be signed based on the principle of territorial integrity," Aliyev had stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
