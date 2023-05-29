News
Monday
May 29
News
Armenia premier: We hope we will be able to continue normalization of our relations after Turkey election
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The international community recognizes Armenia's democratic achievements and emphasizes the conviction to the Armenian government's commitment to democratic reforms. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday, referring to the summit of the Council of Europe countries held in Reykjavik, in which he also participated.

"This is very important in the logic of our foreign policy, international relations. But our task is also how to transform this factor to a higher level of well-being, security of Armenian citizens," he said.

Pashinyan reflected also on Sunday’s presidential runoff election in Turkey.

"We hope that after the presidential elections held in Turkey, we will be able to continue as normal the normalization process of our relations with Turkey. This is also one of the most important matters on our agenda," said the Armenian PM.

He noted that it is necessary to grasp that globally we are living in unusual times, and the most important problem is uncertainty. According to the Armenian premier, there are few or no countries that do not live with a sense of uncertainty.

"Unfortunately, the world is changing at a very fast pace, and the world change has started with the 44-day [Nagorno-Karabakh] war of 2020. We cannot and should not consider what happened and what is happening to us outside of the context of global processes; this is extremely important to understand the deep processes", stated the Armenian premier.

He emphasized that threats are visible and Armenia's biggest task is to manage these threats.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
