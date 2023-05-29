PM: 11,926 kids were born in Armenia in first 4 months 2023, this is 1,401 more than in same period of 2022

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan concluded with an optimistic indicator his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday. We are talking about the increase in the birth rate recorded in Armenia.
"During the first four months of 2023, 11,926 children were born in Armenia, which is 1,401 more than in 2022, 523 more than in 2021, 1,469 more than in 2020, 1,415 more than in 2019, and 1,180 more than in 2018," said Pashinyan.
"It is our duty to properly ensure the safety, well-being, and happiness of these children in the Republic of Armenia," the PM added.