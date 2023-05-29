Armenia premier: Traditional agriculture has no future

We have the biggest problem in agriculture because in 2022 we recorded a 0.7 percent decline in this sector. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday.

According to him, there is one option to stop the decline of agriculture and enter the development platform, and that is the development of intensive agriculture.

"Traditional agriculture has no future because the prospect of irrigating gardens with streams, small rivers is limited, as due to global warming, there will be no water like before," said the Armenian PM, adding that drip irrigation intensive agriculture should be switched to.

He added that smart cattle ranches are also promising and there are 13 such agricultural projects in Armenia, within the framework of which a contract was signed in 2022 for the founding of 2,450 hectares of intensive gardens.