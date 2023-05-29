News
UK premier's trade envoy to visit Azerbaijan to discuss projects in occupied territories
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy, Baroness Emma Nicholson, pays visit to Azerbaijan, the British Embassy in Baku told APA.

It added that the Trade Envoy will make an official four-day visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku Energy Week and to emphasize the UK's commitment to strengthening economic ties with Azerbaijan.

Also, she will meet with the Azerbaijani president’s special representatives in the Azerbaijani-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh territories to discuss the possibilities of cooperation and "restoration" of these territories.
