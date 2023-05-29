Fly Arna launches new direct flights connecting Yerevan to Kuwait

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between ANIF and Air Arabia Group, announces the launch of new direct flights between Yerevan and Kuwait City effective June 22.
The new direct flights between Zvartnots International Airport and Kuwait International Airport will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays, the airline's press service reports.
Customers can book their flights by visiting Fly Arna’s website (https://www.flyarna.com), calling the call center (+374 41 38 00 83), or through travel agencies.