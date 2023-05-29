News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 29
USD
386.17
EUR
413.78
RUB
4.82
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.17
EUR
413.78
RUB
4.82
Show news feed
Fly Arna launches new direct flights connecting Yerevan to Kuwait
Fly Arna launches new direct flights connecting Yerevan to Kuwait
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between ANIF and Air Arabia Group, announces the launch of new direct flights between Yerevan and Kuwait City effective June 22.

The new direct flights between Zvartnots International Airport and Kuwait International Airport will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays, the airline's press service reports. 

Customers can book their flights by visiting Fly Arna’s website (https://www.flyarna.com), calling the call center (+374 41 38 00 83), or through travel agencies.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia premier: Traditional agriculture has no future
We have the biggest problem in agriculture because in 2022 we recorded a 0.7 percent decline in this sector…
 PM: Unemployment in Armenia dropped from 15.5% to 13% last year
Compared to 2018, unemployment in 2022 has decreased by 6 percentage points…
 Premier: 12.1% economic growth recorded in Armenia in 1st quarter, inflation stabilizing
The tax policy towards large taxpayers has changed considerably…
 Armenia PM: Tax revenues in 2022 increased by 66.35% compared to 2017, by 53% compared to 2018
In 2022, we recorded 12.6 percent economic growth, which is an unprecedentedly high indicator for the last 15 years…
 Armenia economic activity index up 12.2% in January-April
Thus, Armenia's economy has been in the orbit of double-digit growth for 12 consecutive months already...
 Armenia government gives compensation for construction equipment that came under Azerbaijan control last September
In the amount of 773.3 million drams…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos