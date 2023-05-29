News
Foreigner found dead in downtown Yerevan hotel had died suddenly, preliminary data say
Foreigner found dead in downtown Yerevan hotel had died suddenly, preliminary data say
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Criminal proceedings have been launched into the finding of a man's dead body in a downtown Yerevan hotel room. This was reported by the Investigative Committee of Armenia in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am's query.

According to preliminary data, this man had died suddenly, the committee added.

The deceased was 83 years old, and a citizen of another country.

External examination found no traces of violence on the body.

A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered to find out the cause(s) of death.

