Iran announces Israel-linked terrorist team’s dismantling in West Azerbaijan Province

A terrorist team affiliated with Israeli groups was dismantled in West Azarbaijan Province of Iran, Mehr reported.
“14 terrorists were detained by the intelligence forces in coordination with the judicial system,” an Iranian judiciary official said on Monday.
The terrorists were after identifying and assassinating several people, according to the source.
Last week, the Ministry of Intelligence of Iran announced that it had dismantled a network linked to a foreign intelligence service. The ministry noted that the network monitored people having responsibility in various positions or access to important information in Iran's sensitive institutions.