News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
USD
386.17
EUR
413.78
RUB
4.82
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.17
EUR
413.78
RUB
4.82
Show news feed
Iran announces Israel-linked terrorist team’s dismantling in West Azerbaijan Province
Iran announces Israel-linked terrorist team’s dismantling in West Azerbaijan Province
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

A terrorist team affiliated with Israeli groups was dismantled in West Azarbaijan Province of Iran, Mehr reported.

“14 terrorists were detained by the intelligence forces in coordination with the judicial system,” an Iranian judiciary official said on Monday.

The terrorists were after identifying and assassinating several people, according to the source.

Last week, the Ministry of Intelligence of Iran announced that it had dismantled a network linked to a foreign intelligence service. The ministry noted that the network monitored people having responsibility in various positions or access to important information in Iran's sensitive institutions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran captures ISIS terrorist
Iranian intelligence and police have arrested...
 Russia Federal Security Service announces prevention of terrorism in Simferopol naval hospital
The FSB informed about the arrest of a Russian…
 6 killed in Kabul explosion
And three Taliban soldiers and several others were injured…
 Niger MOD announces entering Mali in hunt for ‘terrorists’
Troops from the army's anti-jihadist Almahaou operation began the search…
 Explosion occurs in Afghanistan’s Balkh Province, governor dead
The blast took place inside his office…
 Turkey eliminates in Syria person involved in terrorist attack in Istanbul
The National Intelligence Organization (NIO) of Turkey has eliminated a man in Syria...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos