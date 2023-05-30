Mayor: UAVs attacked Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced Tuesday morning that drones attacked the Russian capital. They attacked two residential buildings, TASS and RIA Novosti report.
“No one was seriously injured” during the drone attack in Moscow, Sobyanin added.
According to him, there are "minor damages" to several buildings.
Sobyanin noted that the residents of several entrances of the two buildings were being evacuated.
Also, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reported an emergency on a house in Moscow. Baza and Mash Telegram channels wrote that objects similar to fragments of a drone were found near this house.
The governor of Moscow Region, Andrey Vorobyov, said that the residents of the region could hear the sounds of explosions this morning due to the operation of the air defense system.
"Several drones were shot down while approaching Moscow," Vorobyov added on his Telegram channel.