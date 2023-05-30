shamshyan.com: Teen boy killed after shooting at Yerevan sports complex parking lot

A murder took place in Yerevan Monday, shamshyan.com reports.
At around 11:20pm, the Yerevan police received a call informing that shots were fired and there was a dead body at the parking lot of a sports complex.
The police and investigators found the dead body of a young boy, as well as fired shells and a bullet, and traces of blood at the scene.
The police and the investigation department are ascertaining the identity of the deceased.
A criminal proceeding on murder charges has been launched into this incident.
Several people who had gathered at the scene said that the victim was Davit Tamaryan, 18, who was shot at several times and died before an ambulance arrived.