Israel president heads for Azerbaijan on visit

President of Israel Isaac Herzog left for Azerbaijan, according to a tweet from him, Azerbaijani media report.
Herzog thanked the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the invitation.
Itzhak Herzog and his wife Michal flew to Azerbaijani capital Baku on Tuesday morning, according to vesty.co.il.
Before the start of the visit which will last two days, the Israeli president said that the trip was very important for bilateral relations, and it became possible thanks to the personal invitation of the Azerbaijani president.
Azerbaijan is a friendly country for Israel and very important, one can even say key for Israel’s foreign relations, Herzog added.
During Herzog's trip to Azerbaijan, he will be accompanied by health and interior minister Moshe Arbel.
During the visit, a bilateral agreement will be signed between Israel and Azerbaijan on cooperation in health care.
In addition to official meetings in Azerbaijan, Herzog, along with his wife, will attend a festive event dedicated to the 75th anniversary Israel, and will meet with activists of the local Jewish community.