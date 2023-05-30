Slovenia parliament speaker arrives in Armenia on official visit (VIDEO)

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, welcomed—at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan early Tuesday morning—the delegation led by the president of the NA of Slovenia, Urska Klakocar Zupancic, which has arrived in Armenia on an official visit. Arshakyan informed about this on Facebook and posted a respective video.
Arshakyan added that within the framework of this trip, meetings are planned with the speaker of the Armenian NA, as well as with the Prime Minister and the President of Armenia.