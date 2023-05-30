News
Economy minister: Foreign direct investments amounted to about $1bn for first time in Armenia history
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The amount of foreign direct investments in Armenia in 2022 was about $1 billion. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan announced this at Tuesday’s National Assembly debates on the implementation of the 2022 state budget

"In terms of investments, according to interim data, last year we had a total accumulation of 1 trillion 845 billion drams, and the amount of foreign direct investments for the first time in the history of Armenia amounted to about one billion [US] dollars, which is 5.13 percent of our GDP," Kerobyan said

"Instead of the previously planned 42 billion [drams], we had a [budget] performance of 53 billion 116 million drams," he added.

The economy minister recalled that the Armenian government's target for the foreign direct investment-GDP ratio was 6 percent, and the target for the investment-GDP ratio was 25 percent.

In his words, now according to the intermediate data, this indicator is 21.7 percent’; but considering that the final data are considerably higher than the intermediate data, they believe that it will be quite close to the target set by the government.

The minister of economy of Armenia added that if the investment-GDP ratio reaches 25 percent, it can be said that the transition from consumption-based economic growth to investment-based economic growth, which is the goal set by the Armenian government, is being implemented.
All
