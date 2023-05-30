Economy minister: 12.6% growth in Armenia GDP is 4th in world

The 12.6 percent growth in Armenia's gross domestic product (GDP) is the fourth in the world. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan stated this during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Tuesday.
"Last year, the real growth of Armenia's gross domestic product was 12.6 percent, which, according to the International Monetary Fund data, is the fourth rate in the world. In the first quarter of this year as well the growth rate is maintained, making 12.2 percent growth of the economic activity index," said Kerobyan.
Also the economy minister of Armenia announced the names of countries with economic growth. They are Guyana, whose economic growth is due to oil exports, then Fiji and Saint Lucia, where growth is due to the recovery and development of tourism. Armenia is fourth and Ireland is fifth, and the latter, according to Kerobyan, is the only developed country where such a high economic growth was recorded.