News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Economy minister: 12.6% growth in Armenia GDP is 4th in world
Economy minister: 12.6% growth in Armenia GDP is 4th in world
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The 12.6 percent growth in Armenia's gross domestic product (GDP) is the fourth in the world. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan stated this during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Tuesday.

"Last year, the real growth of Armenia's gross domestic product was 12.6 percent, which, according to the International Monetary Fund data, is the fourth rate in the world. In the first quarter of this year as well the growth rate is maintained, making 12.2 percent growth of the economic activity index," said Kerobyan.

Also the economy minister of Armenia announced the names of countries with economic growth. They are Guyana, whose economic growth is due to oil exports, then Fiji and Saint Lucia, where growth is due to the recovery and development of tourism. Armenia is fourth and Ireland is fifth, and the latter, according to Kerobyan, is the only developed country where such a high economic growth was recorded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, decreased...
 Sanosyan: Working group will engage in development of Gyumri international airport on Monday
It will be led by one of the deputy prime ministers, the territorial administration and infrastructure minister added...
 Armenia air carriers to undergo audit in summer for chance to resume their flights to EU countries
The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure informed…
 Economy minister: 10 years ago one tourist spent about $800 in Armenia but now spends $1,200 on average
630 thousand tourists visited the country in the first four months of 2023…
 Economy minister: Foreign direct investments amounted to about $1bn for first time in Armenia history
Kerobyan recalled that the Armenian government's target for the foreign direct investment-GDP ratio was 6 percent…
 Dollar, euro drop in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also went down..
Most
Read Viewed
Photos