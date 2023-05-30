News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Economy minister: 10 years ago one tourist spent about $800 in Armenia but now spends $1,200 on average
Economy minister: 10 years ago one tourist spent about $800 in Armenia but now spends $1,200 on average
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

A total of 630 thousand tourists visited Armenia in the first four months of 2023. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan stated this during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Tuesday, as he presented the latest indicators in the tourism sector of Armenia.

According to the economy minister, the results of the first quarter are now being studied as to how much one tourist spent while visiting Armenia.

"The previous analyzes were done ten years ago. And ten years ago, one tourist spent about 800 [US] dollars in Armenia, now that number is 1,200 [dollars]; that is, one tourist spends 1,200 dollars," said the economy minister.

He noted that 630,000 tourists visiting Armenia in 2023 is about 35 percent more than the indicator of the same period in 2012. This enables to assume that Armenia will have a record year in 2023 in terms of tourism if, according to Kerobyan, there will be no significant or serious obstacles.

In 2022, 1 million 666 thousand tourists visited Armenia, which, according to official data, is a record number.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tourism Committee head: 630,000 tourists visited Armenia in 1st four months of 2023
Boghossian added that this is 35 percent more than in the same period in 2019…
 Armenia's tourism potential was presented in Dubai
Guests enjoyed some Armenian cuisine and wine while listening to live Armenian music...
 Number of tourists visiting Armenia up more than 80% in 2023 first quarter
And more than half of them are from Russia...
 Armenia one of most preferred destinations for Russians during upcoming May holidays
Armenia’s capital Yerevan has become one of the most preferred cities for Russian tourists…
 Armenia tourism committee chief: We had 450,000 tourists in first 3 months, domestic tourism increased 20%
On May 27-28, the provincial tourism exhibition "Know Armenia" will take place in Yerevan…
 Economy minister: About 1,666,000 tourists visited Armenia in 2022
"The inflow of remittances has also increased,” Vahan Kerobyan added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos