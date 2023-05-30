Economy minister: 10 years ago one tourist spent about $800 in Armenia but now spends $1,200 on average

A total of 630 thousand tourists visited Armenia in the first four months of 2023. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan stated this during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Tuesday, as he presented the latest indicators in the tourism sector of Armenia.
According to the economy minister, the results of the first quarter are now being studied as to how much one tourist spent while visiting Armenia.
"The previous analyzes were done ten years ago. And ten years ago, one tourist spent about 800 [US] dollars in Armenia, now that number is 1,200 [dollars]; that is, one tourist spends 1,200 dollars," said the economy minister.
He noted that 630,000 tourists visiting Armenia in 2023 is about 35 percent more than the indicator of the same period in 2012. This enables to assume that Armenia will have a record year in 2023 in terms of tourism if, according to Kerobyan, there will be no significant or serious obstacles.
In 2022, 1 million 666 thousand tourists visited Armenia, which, according to official data, is a record number.