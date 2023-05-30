News
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fires 7 mine shells on line of contact
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Tuesday morning violated the ceasefire in the northern and eastern direction of the line of contact by using small arms and mortars, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At around 11:40 am, the Azerbaijani side, according to preliminary data, fired 7 mine shells from a mortar in the direction of the Artsakh Defense Army position.

The Armenian side has no losses.

This violation of the ceasefire was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

As of 1pm Tuesday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.
Photos