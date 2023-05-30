How long will it take to restore Armenia railway infrastructure?

According to very preliminary calculations, it will take about two to three years to restore the railway infrastructure in Armenia within the framework of de-blocking regional communications, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told reporters Tuesday.
When asked why only the matter of unblocking the railways is raised and not the motorways, Grigoryan emphasized that railways can be a much more obviously effective infrastructural solution for the region.
"We want solutions that will strengthen and increase the role of Armenia in the region as a logistics hub. The railway option seems the most likely at the moment. If we look at the railway infrastructure in the region, it becomes clear that by restoring individual sections at the regional level, we get a major logistical solution. According to very preliminary calculations, the restoration may take about two to three years," the Armenian deputy PM noted.
Grigoryan added that a tripartite group meeting, with the participation of the deputy premiers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, may take place this week, which he personally plans to attend. Only the matters of unblocking will be discussed at that meeting.