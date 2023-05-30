News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
How long will it take to restore Armenia railway infrastructure?
How long will it take to restore Armenia railway infrastructure?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics


According to very preliminary calculations, it will take about two to three years to restore the railway infrastructure in Armenia within the framework of de-blocking regional communications, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told reporters Tuesday.

When asked why only the matter of unblocking the railways is raised and not the motorways, Grigoryan emphasized that railways can be a much more obviously effective infrastructural solution for the region.

"We want solutions that will strengthen and increase the role of Armenia in the region as a logistics hub. The railway option seems the most likely at the moment. If we look at the railway infrastructure in the region, it becomes clear that by restoring individual sections at the regional level, we get a major logistical solution. According to very preliminary calculations, the restoration may take about two to three years," the Armenian deputy PM noted.

Grigoryan added that a tripartite group meeting, with the participation of the deputy premiers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, may take place this week, which he personally plans to attend. Only the matters of unblocking will be discussed at that meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New bridge to be built near Armenia village leading to Turkey border (VIDEO)
And the bypassing parallel bridge will be repaired...
 Armenia official presents model that can be used in order to oversee planned Nakhichevan-Azerbaijan railway
“We are in favor of the development of any type of infrastructure,” the economy minister said…
 Putin: Russia expects agreement with Iran, Azerbaijan on railway infrastructure, cargo transportation
The Russian leader attended, via video link, the signing ceremony of the agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway…
 Iran official: Silk Road will be revived
“Good agreements” have been reached with financial-credit associations of neighboring countries to participate in Iran’s rail and port projects, said the minister of roads and urban development…
 Armenia PM: We tell Russians ‘we don’t want to hurt you but we can’t afford to come under sanctions ourselves’
Logistic chains of shipments are either broken or not functioning since the events in Ukraine began...
 Erdogan's main opponent in Turkey presidential race introduces Silk Road map without Azerbaijan
Baku announced that Kilicdaroglu made this map in favor of Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos