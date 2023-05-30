News
Russia ambassador to Ankara: There is no ‘sacred date’ for Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization
Region:Armenia, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey is positive in nature. The parties are working towards rapprochement of positions, but it is too early to talk about the timeframe for the completion of the work. Russian Ambassador to Turkey Aleksey Yerkhov said this during a roundtable discussion held on the platform of the international Valdai Discussion Club, Sputnik reported.

"Such work is being done now, but there is no specific timeframe, a specific ‘sacred date,’ as they say, here. There is a process, the process is positive. Let's hope that it will develop in the right and necessary direction," said the Russian diplomat.

According to him, "there was talk about opening the [Turkish-Armenian] border, let’s say, for the citizens of third countries this summer; that is, during the tourist season." However, there are no specific agreements on this matter yet, Yerkhov added.

Also, the Russian ambassador drew attention to the positive signal given to the relations between Turkey and Armenia by the "earthquake diplomacy."

"This is what humanitarian aid is called here now. The help that Armenia provided to Turkey has helped to take additional steps towards the normalization of bilateral relations," said the Russian diplomat.
