Peter Stano: EU welcomes intensification of Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process has, during the past month, seen an intensification, which the European Union welcomes. The EU believes that it is important to keep this historic momentum and avoid steps, including hostile rhetoric, that could put the peace process at risk. This is  noted in a statement by Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU European Commission.

“Following the negotiations on the peace treaty that were held in the United States in early May, a leaders’ meeting took place in Brussels on 14 May, ahead of another meeting scheduled for 1st June in Chișinău, Republic of Moldova. The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan also met in Moscow.

“In Brussels, they focused on several key topics, such as border issues, connectivity, humanitarian issues and the rights and security of Armenians living on the territory of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast.

“Since then, the leaders reaffirmed publicly their unequivocal commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration and the respective territorial integrity of Armenia (29,800 km2) and Azerbaijan (86,600 km2).

“We welcome Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s courageous statement in this regard on 22 May and Armenia’s clear readiness to work on the delimitation of the bilateral border. We also welcome Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement on 25 May.

“As work on these sensitive issues continues, it is key to take steps to build confidence, engage in good faith and show leadership to reach solutions on all issues pertaining to comprehensive normalisation.

“Despite the difficult conflict history and past grievances, all issues need to be resolved exclusively by peaceful means, through dialogue.

“The EU is committed to supporting the parties in this endeavour,” the statement also reads.
