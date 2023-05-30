News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Charles Michel: Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in former NKAO is now crucial
Charles Michel: Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in former NKAO is now crucial
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Looking forward to continuing discussions on Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister  Nikol Pashinyan, in Moldovan capital Chisinau, the European Council President noted on Tweeter.

“Essential to reconfirm respect for each other’s sovereignty & territorial integrity, & to advance on border delimitation, also to reduce risks in border areas,” Charles Michel added.

As per the European Council President, dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast  (NKAO) on their rights and security is now crucial.

“Important to refrain from maximalist positions and aim for dialogue. After more than 30 years of conflict, wounds take time to heal. Courageous decisions are needed,” Michel added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Security Council chief in Bratislava, attends panel discussion with Azerbaijan presidential assistant
Grigoryan emphasized the need for a constructive position by Azerbaijan in the negotiation process…
 EU preparing ‘big meeting’ between Armenia, Azerbaijan, France, Germany, European Council leaders
Within the framework of the European political summit in Chisinau…
 Slovenia parliament speaker says they express their support to EU civilian mission in Armenia
They welcome the presence of the EU in the region, Zupancic said…
 Peter Stano: EU welcomes intensification of Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process
The lead spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU European Commission issued a statement…
 Armenia deputy PM on talks with Azerbaijan: There will be no discussion about corridor assuming any special regime
The jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia will fully extend over the sovereign infrastructures of Armenia…
 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry disseminates disinformation again
It claimed that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire overnight on the Azerbaijani combat positions…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos