Charles Michel: Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in former NKAO is now crucial

Looking forward to continuing discussions on Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in Moldovan capital Chisinau, the European Council President noted on Tweeter.
“Essential to reconfirm respect for each other’s sovereignty & territorial integrity, & to advance on border delimitation, also to reduce risks in border areas,” Charles Michel added.
As per the European Council President, dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (NKAO) on their rights and security is now crucial.
“Important to refrain from maximalist positions and aim for dialogue. After more than 30 years of conflict, wounds take time to heal. Courageous decisions are needed,” Michel added.