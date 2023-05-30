News
Ex-MP, former official declared wanted in case into importing 1 ton of cocaine to Armenia
Ex-MP, former official declared wanted in case into importing 1 ton of cocaine to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Former MP and well-known businessman Mihran Poghosyan, who used to head of the Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service of Armenia, has been declared wanted in the case into importing 1 ton of cocaine to Armenia. The National Security Service (NSS) issued a statement in this regard.

The statement notes, in particular, that on the basis of the facts obtained during the respective criminal investigation carried out by the NSS, the prosecutor has made decisions to launch a public criminal prosecution against the owner of the Mrgeni fruit company, Mihran Poghosyan, the director of this company, L.A., and the warehouse manager, S.G., for large-scale drug trafficking and smuggling.

Arrest has been chosen as a preventive measure against them, and Mihran Poghosyan, who is abroad, has been declared wanted.
