Sanosyan: Working group will engage in development of Gyumri international airport on Monday

The working group headed by one of the deputy prime ministers will engage in the development of Gyumri's Shirak International Airport on Monday. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Gnel Sanosyan, stated this during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Tuesday

He recalled that the runway of Shirak airport was renovated in 2021, as it did not meet international standards. A part of the terminal was also renovated.

"Now, under the leadership of the deputy prime minister, we have set up a working group on the matter of the development of the airports [of Armenia]," Sanosyan said.

Negotiations are underway with Armenia International Airports, the concessionaire of Armenia's airports, regarding the optimal operation of these airports and the engagement of air carriers.

As per Sanosyan, Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport is operating near the peak of its capacity, whereas Shirak airport serves only a few flights per week.