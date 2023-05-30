Armenia PM chief of staff is appointed Academic City Foundation board of trustees’ chairman

Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Armenia, has been appointed the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Academic City Foundation.
And by the decision of PM Nikol Pashinyan, the entire makeup of the aforesaid board has been approved. It comprises Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan; Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan; Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan; Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan; Head of the Cadastre Committee Suren Tovmasyan; Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan; and Chairman of the Science Committee Samvel Hayotsyan.
It is the idea of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports to create an "academic city" in Armenia where up to eight universities will be located. The preliminary plan of this academic city has already been developed. In addition to universities, residential areas, research centers, a park, and an amphitheater will also be established in this academic city. The latter will be designed for up to 50,000 people.