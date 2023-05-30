News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Azerbaijan fires from mortars at Karabakh army positions
Azerbaijan fires from mortars at Karabakh army positions
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has posted a video where it can be seen how the Azerbaijan armed forces are firing from mortars at the positions of the Defense Army.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the armed forces of Azerbaijan on Tuesday morning violated the ceasefire in the northern and eastern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh by using small arms and mortars.

At around 11:40 am, the Azerbaijani side, according to preliminary data, fired 7 mine shells from a mortar in the direction of the Artsakh Defense Army position.

The Armenian side has no losses.

This violation of the ceasefire was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

As of 1pm Tuesday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos