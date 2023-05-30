Azerbaijan fires from mortars at Karabakh army positions

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has posted a video where it can be seen how the Azerbaijan armed forces are firing from mortars at the positions of the Defense Army.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the armed forces of Azerbaijan on Tuesday morning violated the ceasefire in the northern and eastern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh by using small arms and mortars.
At around 11:40 am, the Azerbaijani side, according to preliminary data, fired 7 mine shells from a mortar in the direction of the Artsakh Defense Army position.
The Armenian side has no losses.
This violation of the ceasefire was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.
As of 1pm Tuesday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.