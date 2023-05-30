Armenia PM receives delegation led by Slovenia parliament speaker

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia received a delegation headed by the President of the National Assembly of Slovenia, Urska Klakocar Zupancic, Armenian New-NEWS.am has learned from the PM's office.
The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of Zupancic to Armenia and expressed confidence that it will give a new impetus to the further development of cooperation between the two countries. Pashinyan emphasized the expansion of both political and economic cooperation. The premier considered active cooperation at the parliamentary level, including on international platforms, necessary.
Urska Klakocar Zupancic, for her part, expressed Slovenia's readiness to expand relations with Armenia in various directions.
The interlocutors touched on issues of regional importance. In particular, they emphasized the need to stop Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, as well as its aggressive rhetoric. The Armenian PM presented details about the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, and stressed the importance of addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh under the internationally guaranteed dialogue mechanism.
Also, the premier presented the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the settlement of existing key issues.
In addition, Nikol Pashinyan and Urska Klakocar Zupancic highlighted the activities of the EU Civilian Mission in Armenia, which contributes to regional peace and stability.