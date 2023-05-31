News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 31
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Newspaper: Azerbaijanis make women sit at Karabakh checkpoint
Newspaper: Azerbaijanis make women sit at Karabakh checkpoint
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: The passports of the [medical] patients being transported [from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] to Armenia through the Red Cross are copied at the Azerbaijani checkpoint, only then a permission is given to cross the checkpoint.

Our compatriots from Artsakh note that the Azerbaijanis have changed tactics in recent days.

"They have made women sit at the checkpoint, who are mainly engaged in checking documents. They welcome and send off in a friendly manner, unlike the first days," said our compatriot from Artsakh in a conversation with us.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM, PACE committee deputy chair discuss situation due to Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan
Nikol Pashinyan received Paul Gavan, the first Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons…
 US State Department welcomes Azerbaijan president’s recent remarks on consideration of amnesty
The United States is pleased to see that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan have continued, the US Department of State spokesman noted…
 Armenia PM: Moscow talks on humanitarian situation in Karabakh, illegal closure of Lachin corridor not satisfactory
Pashinyan said that they will continue discussions, including with Russian colleagues, toward settling the situation…
 Azerbaijan pursues policy of energy ‘suffocation’ of Karabakh but says it provides electricity
Azerbaijan continues to falsify and manipulate, misleading those who are not familiar with the real situation...
 Karabakh's bilaterally surrounded Lisagor village head: Youth want to leave the community, go to university
On May 5, and through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, food and medicine were delivered to the Azerbaijani-besieged villages of Artsakh…
 Russia deputy PM: Azerbaijan, Armenia equally understand how transport corridors must be unblocked
Overchuk added that the leaders of these three countries will decide…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos