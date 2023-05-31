Newspaper: Azerbaijanis make women sit at Karabakh checkpoint

Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: The passports of the [medical] patients being transported [from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] to Armenia through the Red Cross are copied at the Azerbaijani checkpoint, only then a permission is given to cross the checkpoint.
Our compatriots from Artsakh note that the Azerbaijanis have changed tactics in recent days.
"They have made women sit at the checkpoint, who are mainly engaged in checking documents. They welcome and send off in a friendly manner, unlike the first days," said our compatriot from Artsakh in a conversation with us.