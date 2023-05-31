News
Miller: US hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ talks in Chisinau will become effective step in resolving issues
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States expects a productive meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moldovan capital Chisinau, stated US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller.

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet with the US’ European partners in Chisinau this weekend, and they hope it will be a productive step at the negotiating table, not toward solving problems through the use of violence, Miller wrote.

According to him, while aggressive rhetoric can only lead to the continuation of past violence, constructive dialogue, both public and private, can create peace, opportunity, and hope.

The US is ready to support the efforts of both sides to sign a stable and dignified peace agreement, Miller emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
