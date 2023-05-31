News
US State Department welcomes Azerbaijan president’s recent remarks on consideration of amnesty
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States is pleased to see that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan have continued, according to a press statement by US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller.   

“As [US] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken said, peace is achievable in the South Caucasus.  We recently expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Pashinyan’s commitment to peace, and we welcome President Aliyev’s recent remarks on consideration of amnesty,” the press statement added.

Recently, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced in the Azerbaijani-occupied city of Berdzor (Lachin) in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) that "today no one is talking about Karabakh's independence, autonomy or anything else."

"The latest messages we are getting are as follows: what will be the fate of their 'leadership?’ Are they entitled to amnesty? And I say, we will see," Aliyev had added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
