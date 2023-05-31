EU ambassador wants Armenia to ratify Istanbul Convention

The head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia wants the latter to ratify the Istanbul Convention. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin stated this in her remarks at the Armenian Forum for Democracy being held Wednesday in Yerevan.
Wiktorin said she knows that there are people who will not like the sentence she uttered, but she repeats that it is for the protection of women. The EU diplomat expects that representatives of Armenian political society will be able to assist in this regard.
As per the EU ambassador, there are Armenian NGOs that work very well in this regard. According to her, a lot of work is being done, but that work could have been much more.