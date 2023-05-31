Court hearing date announced in case into ‘kidnapping’ of Armenia PM's son

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

Alexey Overchuk: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia working group’s new meeting will be held ‘in the very near future’

Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev talk slated for Thursday

ANCA: Biden administration facilitating talks to ‘integrate’ Karabakh into Azerbaijan

Karabakh President holds meetings with public

Armenia premier travels to Moldova on working visit.

Armenia PM, PACE committee deputy chair discuss situation due to Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan

Hate speech in Armenia needs to be addressed, Andrea Wiktorin says

Armenia MFA: US should adequately respond to Azerbaijan president statements, to prevent ethnic cleansing attempts

Media must be protected, not enough to say that internet is uninhibited, EU envoy to Armenia says

Armenia premier to Hungary deputy PM: I hope we will be able to fill in gap in shortest possible time

EU ambassador wants Armenia to ratify Istanbul Convention

ECtHR gives Azerbaijan until June 6 to provide information about 2 detained Armenia soldiers

Pashinyan: Armenia's foreign policy field of maneuver is narrowing

Armenia PM: 2020 war was continuation of 2016 war

Armenian premier: ‘Hammer and sickle’ parliamentary election campaign in 2021 was dire political situation’s expression

Kvien: US stands with Armenia on its path to prosperous, safer future

Pashinyan: Lack of democracy in Armenia served as tool that we all will not know whole truth about Karabakh issue

Armenia PM: Can democracy ensure security as well?

US State Department welcomes Azerbaijan president’s recent remarks on consideration of amnesty

PM: All possible threats to Armenia's democracy are external

Miller: US hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ talks in Chisinau will become effective step in resolving issues

China starts drilling superdeep borehole in deep-Earth exploration

Newspaper: Azerbaijanis make women sit at Karabakh checkpoint

Indonesia to soon launch ‘golden visa’ for foreigners

RFE/RL: Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Security Council chief says

Russia MoD records ceasefire violation in Karabakh

Armenia PM receives delegation led by Slovenia parliament speaker

Karabakh ombudsman: Upsetting that Charles Michel refers to Artsakh people as ‘Armenians living in former NKAO’

Azerbaijan fires from mortars at Karabakh army positions

Armenia Security Council chief in Bratislava, attends panel discussion with Azerbaijan presidential assistant

EU preparing ‘big meeting’ between Armenia, Azerbaijan, France, Germany, European Council leaders

Armenia PM chief of staff is appointed Academic City Foundation board of trustees’ chairman

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Slovenia parliament speaker says they express their support to EU civilian mission in Armenia

Sanosyan: Working group will engage in development of Gyumri international airport on Monday

Ex-MP, former official declared wanted in case into importing 1 ton of cocaine to Armenia

Russia ambassador to Ankara: There is no ‘sacred date’ for Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization

Armenia air carriers to undergo audit in summer for chance to resume their flights to EU countries

Peter Stano: EU welcomes intensification of Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process

Charles Michel: Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in former NKAO is now crucial

Economy minister: Armenia will get privileges with Iran-EAEU free-trade zone agreement implementation

Slovenia legislature speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

How long will it take to restore Armenia railway infrastructure?

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fires 7 mine shells on line of contact

Economy minister: 10 years ago one tourist spent about $800 in Armenia but now spends $1,200 on average

Armenia deputy PM on talks with Azerbaijan: There will be no discussion about corridor assuming any special regime

Economy minister: 12.6% growth in Armenia GDP is 4th in world

Economy minister: Foreign direct investments amounted to about $1bn for first time in Armenia history

New bridge to be built near Armenia village leading to Turkey border (VIDEO)

shamshyan.com: Teen boy killed after shooting at Yerevan sports complex parking lot

Karabakh MoD: Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions in Askeran, Shushi, Karvachar regions

Slovenia parliament speaker arrives in Armenia on official visit (VIDEO)

Statement by the Artsakh Foreign Ministry on the Threats Made by the President of Azerbaijan

Israel president heads for Azerbaijan on visit

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry disseminates disinformation again

Mayor: UAVs attacked Moscow

Azerbaijani president is preparing ground for another aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh. MFA

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

Iran announces Israel-linked terrorist team’s dismantling in West Azerbaijan Province

Armenia, Russia PMs to meet in Moscow in June

Karabakh ex-minister of state: Azerbaijan’s Aliyev showed that the concept voiced in Armenia can’t be implemented

TASS: Turkey invited to European Political Community summit

Zatulin: West will turn blind eye to Armenians’ deportation from Karabakh if Azerbaijan enters into clash with Iran

AraratBank presents documentary “The will to get back on their feet: self-discovery”

Foreigner found dead in downtown Yerevan hotel had died suddenly, preliminary data say

Armenia Security Council head to have panel discussion with Azerbaijan presidential assistant

More than 346,000 cars imported into Armenia in last 5 years

Armenia PM’s son vs. fallen soldier’s mother criminal case sent to court

shamshyan.com: Foreigner found dead in downtown Yerevan hotel room

Stepanakert responds to Aliyev statements addressed to Karabakh president, parliament

Fly Arna launches new direct flights connecting Yerevan to Kuwait

Armenia petitions to ECtHR in case into Azerbaijan abduction of 2 Armenia soldiers

UK premier's trade envoy to visit Azerbaijan to discuss projects in occupied territories

Armenia premier: Traditional agriculture has no future

PM: 11,926 kids were born in Armenia in first 4 months 2023, this is 1,401 more than in same period of 2022

Armenia PM: Peace is only thing that guarantees external security

Armenia premier: We hope we will be able to continue normalization of our relations after Turkey election

Armenia PM on peace treaty with Azerbaijan: As of now there is no agreed draft that could be signed

Armenia's Pashinyan: Some statements made by Azerbaijan president yesterday are not comprehensible

Azerbaijan razes to ground Karabakh monument to Armenian victims of Great Patriotic War

Karabakh defense army dismisses Azerbaijan MoD disinformation

Armenia PM: Moscow talks on humanitarian situation in Karabakh, illegal closure of Lachin corridor not satisfactory

Armenia's Pashinyan: Politico-military situation in our region continues to be quite tense

Biden says default averted

Biden congratulates Turkey’s Erdogan on presidential election win

PM: Unemployment in Armenia dropped from 15.5% to 13% last year

Premier: 12.1% economic growth recorded in Armenia in 1st quarter, inflation stabilizing

Armenia PM: Tax revenues in 2022 increased by 66.35% compared to 2017, by 53% compared to 2018

2022 budget implementation debates kick off in Armenia parliament committees, PM Pashinyan also in attendance

Karabakh ex-state minister: Either you stand in defense of Artsakh or you are against entire Armenian people

How will Erdogan victory affect Armenia-Turkey relations? Turkologist explains

Former head of Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's bodyguards arrested

Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkey president

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Iran presidents are first to congratulate Erdogan

Erdoğan re-elected as President of Turkey

Armenia responds positively to proposal to open Russia consulate in Syunik Province

Georgia Parliament Chairman congratulates Armenians on First Republic Day

Arizona legislature approves Artsakh's right to self-determination