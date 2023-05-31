Hate speech in Armenia needs to be addressed, Andrea Wiktorin says

The head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia would like the civil society in the country to address hate speech as well. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin stated this in her remarks at the Armenian Forum for Democracy being held Wednesday in Yerevan.
According to her, this also applies to Armenia’s state institutions, where she sees that there is a need to tell how to act in a respective situation, and it is very important how to present criticism, but that it be constructive.
As per the EU diplomat, the problem, the wound should be pointed out, but with the right method, and it is necessary to be critical, but be based on arguments. But this is not only a problem in Armenia, it is everywhere, added Wiktorin.
The EU ambassador noted that Armenia has made great progress in this regard ever since 2007, and she sees. But it is indispensable to really try to grant the right to all aspects of Armenian society for a liberated and prosperous life, Andrea Wiktorin stated.