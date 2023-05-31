News
ANCA: Biden administration facilitating talks to ‘integrate’ Karabakh into Azerbaijan
ANCA: Biden administration facilitating talks to ‘integrate’ Karabakh into Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Leaders and supporters of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) conferred with US Senator Robert Menendez—Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee—to encourage the US Federal Government to back the right to self-determination for the indigenous Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), ANCA reported.

The US President Biden Administration is currently facilitating talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan that would “integrate” democratic Artsakh into Azerbaijan, a genocidal state led by petro-dictator Ilham Aliyev.

The ANCA is on record strongly objecting to the Biden Administration’s reckless foreign policy on Armenian issues and has been urging US Congressional leaders to reverse a policy that would lead to a second Armenian Genocide, against the families of Artsakh.

Several gatherings in support of Senator Menendez and his re-election campaign were held in the State of California and included the participation of individuals from across the United States. These individuals were Democrats, Republicans, and Independents—who all support the Senator because of his principled position that the Armenians of Artsakh deserve the same rights as Americans enjoy to live in freedom under a government of their own choosing.

Late last year, Chairman Menendez held a hearing that led to a stinging indictment of the US policy on Azerbaijan, charging that the State Department witnesses testifying at the hearing were “wholly unresponsive” to concerns about the ongoing waiver of Section 907 restrictions on US aid to Azerbaijan and the lack of meaningful US assistance to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Armenia following Azerbaijani attacks.

Former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried and former State Department Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker were witnesses at the November 16, 2022 Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing titled “Assessing U.S. Policy in the Caucasus.” Both Donfried and Reeker are no longer employed by the US Department of State.
