Armenia premier travels to Moldova on working visit.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and his wife Anna Hakobyan have left for Moldova on a working visit from Wednesday to Friday.

In Chisinau, the Armenian premier will attend in the second summit of the European Political Community. Within the framework of this event, the PM will have bilateral meetings with international colleagues, too.

A five-way meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister, the French President, the German Chancellor, the European Council President, and the Azerbaijan President is also planned in the Moldovan capital.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
