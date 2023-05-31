News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 31
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Alexey Overchuk: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia working group’s new meeting will be held ‘in the very near future’
Alexey Overchuk: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia working group’s new meeting will be held ‘in the very near future’
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

A new meeting of the tripartite working group of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will take place soon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to him, an agreement was reached Wednesday that a new meeting of this working group will take place "in the very near future."

Earlier, Overchuk had stated that he plans to discuss technical, "but very important" details with the deputy PMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in a week. According to him, it is about the procedure for crossing the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev talk slated for Thursday
The meeting between the European Council president, Armenian prime minister, and Azerbaijani president…
 Armenia MFA: US should adequately respond to Azerbaijan president statements, to prevent ethnic cleansing attempts
The ministry issued a comment on the press statement made by the spokesperson of the US State Department on Tuesday…
 ECtHR gives Azerbaijan until June 6 to provide information about 2 detained Armenia soldiers
As per the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters…
 US State Department welcomes Azerbaijan president’s recent remarks on consideration of amnesty
The United States is pleased to see that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan have continued, the US Department of State spokesman noted…
 Miller: US hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ talks in Chisinau will become effective step in resolving issues
The United States expects a productive meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moldovan capital Chisinau, stated the US Department of State spokesman…
 Armenia Security Council chief in Bratislava, attends panel discussion with Azerbaijan presidential assistant
Grigoryan emphasized the need for a constructive position by Azerbaijan in the negotiation process…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos