Alexey Overchuk: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia working group’s new meeting will be held ‘in the very near future’

A new meeting of the tripartite working group of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will take place soon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.
According to him, an agreement was reached Wednesday that a new meeting of this working group will take place "in the very near future."
Earlier, Overchuk had stated that he plans to discuss technical, "but very important" details with the deputy PMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in a week. According to him, it is about the procedure for crossing the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.