Armenian parliament speaker receives delegation led by Argentina-Armenia Friendship Group chairman

Speaker of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), Alen Simonyan, on Wednesday received the delegation led by the chairman of Argentina-Armenia Friendship Group of the parliament of Argentina, Guillermo Andrada.
Welcoming the guests, Simonyan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to relations with Argentina based on mutual respect and common values, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the NA news department.
He particularly underscored the role of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, stressing that for the first time it became possible for the delegation of the two Chambers of Parliament of Argentina, the delegation of Friendship Groups with Armenia to visit Armenia.
The parties spoke about the Armenian community in Argentina, which is a special bridge in Armenia-Argentina bilateral relations.
Reference was made to multi-sectoral cooperation with Argentina. The RA NA President mentioned that Armenia creates a good opportunity for economic exchanges as a EAEU member state and can be an additional transit point to the Eurasian market, and the EAEU-MERCOSUR interaction can open new doors of cooperation.
The interlocutors highly valued the close cooperation established between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, as well as the level of political dialogue.
Simonyan reaffirmed that Armenia comes up with the agenda of establishing stable peace in the region. He expressed gratitude for the adoption of a statement by the Senate of Argentina on December 21, 2022 condemning and calling on Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin corridor.
The Argentine lawmakers considered the establishment of peace and stability in Armenia’s region as key, expressing willingness to contribute to these processes within the framework of their powers.