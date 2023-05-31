Commissioners to be appointed in near future in major Armenian diaspora centers

In the near future, commissioners will be appointed in the major centers of the Armenian diaspora. Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, stated this during Wednesday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget.
According to Sinanyan, these commissioners will coordinate the connection of the Armenian diaspora communities with the Motherland: Armenia.
"Legislative changes aimed at the formation of such an institute were proposed back in 2021. However, no commissioner was appointed during the past year. In the [Armenian] diaspora, it was important to know exactly what duties those people will have," Sinanyan said.
According to him, as of today, several such candidates have already been selected, and the first of them will be appointed in the next two weeks.